Drinks
Unique and hand crafted cocktails made with homemade syrups , fresh fruit and fresh herbs
Food
We take pride in our traditional flavors. Food quality and taste are two of our top priorities. We strive to deliver a great dining experience
Salsas
Be sure to visit our fresh salsa bar , ranging from mild to MUY PICANTE. Our salsa ranges for all taste buds
About Us
Like many others, Vicente Guevara once visualized living the American Dream. In 2005, after many years of hard work and sacrifice, he founded Mr. Taco. Exactly 15 years after its Grand Opening, Mr. Taco was named the best Mexican Restaurant in the city of Roswell, GA, by AJC 2020.
Be informed, Mr. Taco is a family business. Vicente’s daughter, Diana, owns the Mr. Taco located in Alpharetta, and his son. His youngest, Karina, is taking over as marketing director in order to help expand the brand name. We thank our community for all these amazing years, and for the many more to come.
Reviews
Best fresh Mex in town! We eat here every week and enjoy all the offerings, especially the fajitas, the street tacos, the nachos, and the carnitas. This has been our favorite neighborhood eatery for many years. It’s always delicious!.
Very good, always consistent. Staff is very friendly. I eat here just about every Saturday for lunch.
Mr. Taco is great! The food is tasty, and the customer service is excellent! Nicole really helped me with phone order. She was incredibly patient and kind, and she made sure I was able to get the food I wanted in a timely manner. Great people! Great food!