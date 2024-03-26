About Us

Like many others, Vicente Guevara once visualized living the American Dream. In 2005, after many years of hard work and sacrifice, he founded Mr. Taco. Exactly 15 years after its Grand Opening, Mr. Taco was named the best Mexican Restaurant in the city of Roswell, GA, by AJC 2020.



Be informed, Mr. Taco is a family business. Vicente’s daughter, Diana, owns the Mr. Taco located in Alpharetta, and his son. His youngest, Karina, is taking over as marketing director in order to help expand the brand name. We thank our community for all these amazing years, and for the many more to come.