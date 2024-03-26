Image

LA BOBA

Spicy Frozen Mango Margarita with Tajin on the rim. Topped with Mango Boba Served Frozen                                                                                                                                                                                                                  $12

Coco Loco

Coconut Mojito                                               

$10

Michelada

A spicy bloody mary mix with your favorite beer, freshly squeezed limed juice, and hot sauce

$10

Thorny Ranch Water

Prickly Pear Ranch Water                                                                                                                                           $12

Coco-Rita

1800 Coconut Tequila, Fresh lime juice, Organic agave nectar, Toasted coconut shavings Served on the Rocks.                                                                                                                 

 $12

Guava Paradise

Titos Vodka and Guava                                                                         $12

Horchata Marg

Served on the rocks                                                                                                                                           

$10

  • Spicy Tamarindo Martini  

    Served on the rocks       

    $8

  • Doña Rosa

    Tres Agaves Reposado, Fresh lime juice, pineapple juice, orange liqueur, homemade hibiscus syrup

    $12

  • El Cenote 

    Spiced rum, Coconut rum, lime juice, pineapple juice, Orange juice, Simple syrup, Splash of Blue Curacao. Served on the rocks

    $10

  • Mezcalita

    Served on the rocks

    $12

  • Skinny Margarita

     Herradura Blanco Tequila, Fresh Lime juice, Orange liqueur, Organic agave nectar, OJ Served on the Rocks

        SM- $12  

      LG - $20

  • Classic Margarita

    Fresh Margarita made with El Jimador tequila, agave and orange liqueur


    Served on the rocks

    (Frozen available at the Roswell location)


    Flavors: Hibiscus, Guava, Tamarind, Strawberry, Peach, Mango, Pineapple

    SM - $8

    LG- $15


  • Spicy Piña Marg

    Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila,

    fresh lime juice, agave,

    coco cream, garnished with Tajin Served on the Rocks


    $12

  • Spicy Jalapeño Marg

    Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila, Fresh lime juice, Agave, garnished with Tajin Served on the Rocks 


    $12

  • ATL Strong

    Maestro Doble tequila, fresh lime juice, orange liqueur, blackberry syrup. Served on the Rock

    $12

  • El Chente

    Mezcal, ancho reyes, passoa, lime


    $12 

  • Mojitos

      Flavor:  Raspberry, Mango, Guava, Hibiscus

    $8

  • Smoked Old Fashioned

       $12

  • Cosmopolitan

    $10 

  • Lemon Drop

     $8

  • Hendricks Gin and Tonic

       $13

  • Moscow Mule

    $10 

  • Titos Strawberry Lemonade

    $8 

  • Martini

    $8

  • Bloody Mary

    $8 

  • Mimosas

    Flavor:  Raspberry, Mango, Guava, Hibiscus

    $8

  • Long Island

       $10

  • Piña Colada

    $12 

  • Daquiris

    Flavor:  Raspberry, Mango, Guava, Hibiscus  

    $10 

  • Acapulco Sunrise

       $10

  • Paloma

    $12 

  • Bottled Beer

    Corona

    Corona Light

    Modelo Especial

    Negra Modelo

    Victoria

    Tecate

    XX Lager

    Michelob Ultra

    Sweetwater420

    Pacifico

    Heinekin

    Stella Artois

  • Draft

    Miller Light

    XX Amber

    Modelo Especial

    Roatating IPA


  • Woodbridge

    Chardonnay


    Merlot


    Pinot Grigio


    $6


  • Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

     $7

    Prosecco

    $6


    Champagne

    $8

    Sangria

    $8

TEQUILA

  • Blanco

    El Jimador

    Herradura

    Don Julio

    El Patron

    Avion

    Tres Agaves Organic

    1800

    Casamigos

  • Reposado

    El Jimador

    Herradura

    Avion

    El Patron

    Tres Agaves Organic

    1800

    Siempre



  • Premium

    Clase Azul Plata

    Casa Del Sol

    Don Julio 1942

    La Neta

    Cazadores - Añejo


  • RUM

    Castillo

    Bacardo

    Spiced Rum


  • Whiskey

    Jim Beam

    Jack Daniels

    Jack Fire

    Jonny Walker RYE

    Woodford Reserve, Double Oaked

  • Vodka

    Titos

    Spicy Tamarind Vodka