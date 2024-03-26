LA BOBA
Spicy Frozen Mango Margarita with Tajin on the rim. Topped with Mango Boba Served Frozen $12
Coco Loco
Coconut Mojito
$10
Michelada
A spicy bloody mary mix with your favorite beer, freshly squeezed limed juice, and hot sauce
$10
Thorny Ranch Water
Prickly Pear Ranch Water $12
Coco-Rita
1800 Coconut Tequila, Fresh lime juice, Organic agave nectar, Toasted coconut shavings Served on the Rocks.
$12
Guava Paradise
Titos Vodka and Guava $12
Horchata Marg
Served on the rocks
$10
Spicy Tamarindo Martini
Served on the rocks
$8
Doña Rosa
Tres Agaves Reposado, Fresh lime juice, pineapple juice, orange liqueur, homemade hibiscus syrup
$12
El Cenote
Spiced rum, Coconut rum, lime juice, pineapple juice, Orange juice, Simple syrup, Splash of Blue Curacao. Served on the rocks
$10
Mezcalita
Served on the rocks
$12
Skinny Margarita
Herradura Blanco Tequila, Fresh Lime juice, Orange liqueur, Organic agave nectar, OJ Served on the Rocks
SM- $12
LG - $20
Classic Margarita
Fresh Margarita made with El Jimador tequila, agave and orange liqueur
Served on the rocks
(Frozen available at the Roswell location)
Flavors: Hibiscus, Guava, Tamarind, Strawberry, Peach, Mango, Pineapple
SM - $8
LG- $15
Spicy Piña Marg
Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila,
fresh lime juice, agave,
coco cream, garnished with Tajin Served on the Rocks
$12
Spicy Jalapeño Marg
Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila, Fresh lime juice, Agave, garnished with Tajin Served on the Rocks
$12
ATL Strong
Maestro Doble tequila, fresh lime juice, orange liqueur, blackberry syrup. Served on the Rock
$12
El Chente
Mezcal, ancho reyes, passoa, lime
$12
Mojitos
Flavor: Raspberry, Mango, Guava, Hibiscus
$8
Smoked Old Fashioned
$12
Cosmopolitan
$10
Lemon Drop
$8
Hendricks Gin and Tonic
$13
Moscow Mule
$10
Titos Strawberry Lemonade
$8
Martini
$8
Bloody Mary
$8
Mimosas
Flavor: Raspberry, Mango, Guava, Hibiscus
$8
Long Island
$10
Piña Colada
$12
Daquiris
Flavor: Raspberry, Mango, Guava, Hibiscus
$10
Acapulco Sunrise
$10
Paloma
$12
Bottled Beer
Corona
Corona Light
Modelo Especial
Negra Modelo
Victoria
Tecate
XX Lager
Michelob Ultra
Sweetwater420
Pacifico
Heinekin
Stella Artois
Draft
Miller Light
XX Amber
Modelo Especial
Roatating IPA
Woodbridge
Chardonnay
Merlot
Pinot Grigio
$6
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
$7
Prosecco
$6
Champagne
$8
Sangria
$8
TEQUILA
Blanco
El Jimador
Herradura
Don Julio
El Patron
Avion
Tres Agaves Organic
1800
Casamigos
Reposado
El Jimador
Herradura
Avion
El Patron
Tres Agaves Organic
1800
Siempre
Premium
Clase Azul Plata
Casa Del Sol
Don Julio 1942
La Neta
Cazadores - Añejo
RUM
Castillo
Bacardo
Spiced Rum
Whiskey
Jim Beam
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jonny Walker RYE
Woodford Reserve, Double Oaked
Vodka
Titos
Spicy Tamarind Vodka