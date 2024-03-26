Fajita Bar
A Mr. Taco favorite!
Two soft flour tortillas per person, skirt steak or
grilled chicken, rice, black or refried beans, mixed
onions & peppers, shredded cheese, shredded
lettuce, & sour cream.
There will be a fiesta in your mouth after eating this fajita bar!
$16
Nacho Bar
Everybody say QUESO!
The best cheese dip in town, choice of
shredded chicken, ground beef, or
veggies (additional charge for steak,
pork or grilled chicken), black or
refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded
lettuce, sour cream, and jalapeño peppers.
You will never say we are nacho type!!
$13
Taco Bar
TACOS FOR LIFE!!
Two soft flour tortillas or two
crispy shells per person, choice of
ground beef or shredded chicken, black
or refried beans, shredded cheese,
shredded lettuce, & sour cream.
All your friends will Taco bout how much they loved the food!
$12
(Meat Upgrade $13.50)
Burrito Bar
Our burrito is better than yours!
Stuffed with rice & refried beans with
your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, or
veggies (additional charge for steak,
pork or grilled chicken) , lettuce,
cheese& sour cream
This will be the best
food-baby you’ve ever had!
$12
Quesadilla Platter
Perfect for any occasion, especially loved by our little
amigos!
Served with 40 pieces, with a side of
pico de gallo & sour cream.
Can’t go wrong with this cheesy goodness!
$60
Dips
ADDITIONAL SALSAS
FRESH GUACAMOLE +2
CHEESE DIP +1.50
Drinks
TEA (UNSWEET & SWEET)
MANGO JUICE
LEMONADE
HORCHATA
ASK ABOUT OUR MARGARITA MIX
15 Person Minimum
Price is Per Person
Taquiza
Tacos
Cilantro, onions, radishes, limes, and salsas on side
Quesabirria
Cilantro, onions, radishes, limes, and salsas on side
Carne Asada
Cilantro, onions, radishes, limes, tortillas, salsas, rice and beans on side
5o Person Minimum
$16 Per Person
Extra fee if outside the 20 Mile Radius (from Roswell Location)
*Choose up to 3 meat options: Carne Asada, Chicken, Shrimp, Barbacoa, Al Pastor, Carnitas
ADD-ONS
Guacamole +2 per person
Cheese dip +2 per person
Jarritos +2 per person
Mexican Coke +2 per person