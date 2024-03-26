Image

Fajita Bar

A Mr. Taco favorite!

Two soft flour tortillas per person, skirt steak or

grilled chicken, rice, black or refried beans, mixed

onions & peppers, shredded cheese, shredded

lettuce, & sour cream.

There will be a fiesta in your mouth after eating this fajita bar!
$16
Image

Nacho Bar

Everybody say QUESO!

The best cheese dip in town, choice of

shredded chicken, ground beef, or

veggies (additional charge for steak,

pork or grilled chicken), black or

refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded

lettuce, sour  cream, and jalapeño peppers.

You will never say we are nacho type!!

$13


Image

Taco Bar

TACOS FOR LIFE!!


Two soft flour tortillas or two


crispy shells per person, choice of


ground beef or shredded chicken, black


or refried beans, shredded cheese,


shredded lettuce, & sour cream.


All your friends will Taco bout how much they loved the food!

$12

(Meat Upgrade $13.50)


  • Burrito Bar

    Our burrito is better than yours!


    Stuffed with rice & refried beans with


    your choice of  shredded chicken, ground beef, or


    veggies (additional charge for steak,


    pork or grilled chicken) , lettuce,


    cheese& sour cream


    This will be the best

    food-baby you’ve ever had!

    $12


  • Quesadilla Platter

    Perfect for any occasion, especially loved by our little

    amigos!

    Served with 40 pieces, with a side of


    pico de gallo & sour cream.


    Can’t go wrong with this cheesy goodness!

    $60





  • Dips

    ADDITIONAL SALSAS

    FRESH GUACAMOLE +2

    CHEESE DIP +1.50

  • Drinks

    TEA (UNSWEET & SWEET)

    MANGO JUICE

    LEMONADE

    HORCHATA
    ASK ABOUT OUR MARGARITA MIX

Taquiza

  • Tacos

    Cilantro, onions, radishes, limes, and salsas on side

  • Quesabirria

    Cilantro, onions, radishes, limes, and salsas on side

  • Carne Asada

    Cilantro, onions, radishes, limes, tortillas, salsas, rice and beans on side

  • 5o Person Minimum

    $16 Per Person

    Extra fee if outside the 20 Mile Radius (from Roswell Location)

    *Choose up to 3 meat options: Carne Asada, Chicken, Shrimp, Barbacoa, Al Pastor, Carnitas
    TAQUIZA INQUIRY

  • ADD-ONS

    Guacamole +2 per person

    Cheese dip +2 per person

    Jarritos +2 per person

    Mexican Coke +2 per person