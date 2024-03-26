Daily Specials
Is your mouth watering yet? It will be.
Monday
Molcajete
Add a cheesy cheese dip appetizer for only $2 with the purchase of a Molcajete
Alpharetta Only
House Margaritas
You can't have a Monday without a Margarita! Enjoy a tasty house margarita for only $5!
Margarita Flights
Why choose one when you can have four! Fall in love in our Margarita Flights, only $18!
Tuesday
Taco Tuesday
Our favorite day of the week!
Enjoy 3 of our savory Mexican street tacos and receive 1 on us!
A la Carte Tacos
Taco chance on our $2 tacos! Crispy or soft, stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken our ground beef.
Tecate
$2 tecate, perfect after a day of work!
Wednesday
Family Day!
Kid's eat for $1, with the purchase of an entree!
One kid plate per adult entree.
Alpharetta Only
Mojito
Mojitos give you encourage-mint to get through the week!
Have a classic mojito for only $7!
Wine Down
Take time to wine down with our $4 House Wine and Sangria special!
Thursday
Pitcher Day!
Take a pitcher, it'll last longer!
$20 margarita pitchers - All Day Long!
Herradura Flights
Thursday is the gateway to the weekend! Cheer's to that with our $20 Herradura flights!
Friday
Shotsss!
Bring in the weekend with $4 house shots!
Saturday & Sunday
Mimosa Me
Nothing say's weekend like $20 bottomless mimosas!
Bottled Beer
Beauty is in the eye of the beer holder!
See the beauty with the help of $4 bottled beer!
Cheers to Beers!
Enjoy $4 amber pints!