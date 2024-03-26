A restaurant chef preparing a dish

Daily Specials

Monday

    Molcajete

    Add a cheesy cheese dip appetizer for only $2 with the purchase of a Molcajete

    Alpharetta Only

    House Margaritas

    You can't have a Monday without a Margarita! Enjoy a tasty house margarita for only $5!

    Margarita Flights

    Why choose one when you can have four! Fall in love in our Margarita Flights, only $18!

Tuesday

    Taco Tuesday

    Our favorite day of the week!

    Enjoy 3 of our savory Mexican street tacos and receive 1 on us!

    A la Carte Tacos

    Taco chance on our $2 tacos! Crispy or soft, stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken our ground beef.

    Tecate

    $2 tecate, perfect after a day of work!

Wednesday

    Family Day!

    Kid's eat for $1, with the purchase of an entree!

    One kid plate per adult entree.

    Alpharetta Only

    Mojito

    Mojitos give you encourage-mint to get through the week!

    Have a classic mojito for only $7!

    Wine Down

    Take time to wine down with our $4 House Wine and Sangria special!

Thursday

    Pitcher Day!

    Take a pitcher, it'll last longer!

    $20 margarita pitchers - All Day Long!


    Herradura Flights

    Thursday is the gateway to the weekend! Cheer's to that with our $20 Herradura flights!

Friday

Shotsss!

Bring in the weekend with $4 house shots!

Saturday & Sunday

    Mimosa Me

    Nothing say's weekend like $20 bottomless mimosas!


    Bottled Beer

    Beauty is in the eye of the beer holder!

    See the beauty with the help of $4 bottled beer!

    Cheers to Beers!

    Enjoy $4 amber pints!