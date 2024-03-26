Mr. Taco - Alpharetta
Mixology Class: Clovers & Cocktails Ticket
EARLY BIRD TICKET PRICING
- Early Bird 2 for $60$60.00
Enjoy this Special Early Bird Discount of 2 Tickets for $60! Bring a friend to the Clovers & Cocktails Mixology Class so you can both join in on the fun. . .and SAVE MONEY! This offer is limited and will SELL OUT! Take advantage of this discount through 3/15 or until tickets run out! Regular Priced tickets will be $50 once tickets run out. See you there at the Mixology Class on 3/26 at 6PM! Check out our Instagram @mrtacoatl_ for more details!!
- Early Bird Individual $35$35.00
Enjoy this Special Early Bird Discount of Individual Tickets for $35! Join us at the Clovers & Cocktails Mixology Class so you can join in on the fun. . .and SAVE MONEY! This offer is limited and will SELL OUT! Take advantage of this discount through 3/15 or until tickets run out! Regular Priced tickets will be $50 once tickets run out. See you at the Mixology Class on 3/26 at 6PM! Check out our Instagram @mrtacoatl_ for more details!!
Appetizers
- CHIPS & SALSA$3.50
- Chips$1.55
- GUACAMOLE DIP$7.00
- Guacamole 3oz.$3.75
- CHEESE DIP$5.75
- Cheese dip 3oz.$2.95
- QUESO FRIES$8.00
Crispy fries topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.
- NACHOS SUPREME
Chips topped with meat of your choice, cheese dip and beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, cheese & tomatoes.
- CHICKEN WINGS (10)$12.00
- CHICKEN WINGS (20)$21.00
- QUESO FUNDIDO$9.00
- CHEESE NACHOS$6.00
- STREET CORN$5.00
Lunch Menu
Lunch Specials
- SPECIAL #1$9.95
One beef chile relleno, one beef taco, refried beans, tomatoes & guacamole salad.
- SPECIAL #2$8.50
One beef burrito with rice & beans.
- SPECIAL #3$9.25
One beef burrito, one beef taco rice.
- SPECIAL #4$9.75
One beef burrito, one beef enchilada & rice.
- SPECIAL #5$8.50
Two beef tacos, rice & beans.
- SPECIAL #6$9.95
Beef burrito, beef enchilada & beef taco.
- SPECIAL #7$8.95
Two beef enchiladas served with rice & beans.
- SPECIAL #8$9.95
One beef burrito, one beef enchilada and one chicken tamale.
- SPECIAL #9$10.95
One beef burrito, one beef enchilada and one chicken tamale.
- SPECIAL #10$10.95
One beef burrito, one beef crispy taco, served with rice & beans.
- LUNCH FAJITAS
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas.
- LUNCH POLLO RANCHERO$9.50
Chicken breast covered with melted cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
- SPEEDY GONZALES$8.50
SPECIAL #3
One beef burrito, one beef taco rice.
Dessert Menu
Drinks
Bottled Drinks
- JARRITO LIME$3.00
- JARRITO MANDARIN$3.00Out of stock
- JARRITO PINEAPPLE$3.00
- JARRITO WATERMELON$3.00
- JARRITO TAMARINDO$3.00Out of stock
- MINERAGUA$3.00
- JUMEX$2.75
- SANGRIA$3.00Out of stock
- MONSTER$3.50
- WATER BOTTLE$1.50
- FIJI WATER$2.75Out of stock
- PERRIER$3.00
- COKE 1/2$3.75
- MEXICAN COKE$3.00
- COKE CAN$1.75
- COKE ZERO CAN$1.75
- Sprite Bottle$3.00Out of stock
- Fanta Bottle$3.00Out of stock
- JARRITO TORONJA$3.00
- JARRITO GUAVAOut of stock
- SIDRAL \ MUNDEL$3.00Out of stock
- COFFEE$2.75
Juice
- LG Juice Refill$4.00
- SM Mango Juice$3.25Out of stock
- LG Mango Juice$4.50Out of stock
- SM Guava Juice$3.25Out of stock
- LG Guava Juice$4.50Out of stock
- SM Horchata Juice$3.25
- LG Horchata Juice$4.50
- SM Tamarind Juice$3.25
- LG Tamarind Juice$4.50
- SM Tropical Juice$3.25Out of stock
- LG Tropical Juice$4.50Out of stock
- SM Hibiscus Tea$3.25Out of stock
- LG Hibiscus Tea$4.50Out of stock
- SM Pina$3.25Out of stock
- LG Pina$4.50
- Pina-Jamaica sml$3.25Out of stock
- Pina-Jamaica$4.50Out of stock
Street Tacos
- Mex Taco Bean$2.75
- Mex Taco Ground Beef$2.75
- Mex Taco Shredded Chicken$2.85
- Taco Adobado$3.75
- Taco Asada (steak)$3.95
- Taco Barbacoa chivo (goat)$3.75
- Taco Barbacoa Res (beef)$3.75
- Taco Cabeza (beef head)$3.75
- Taco Camaron (shrimp)$3.95
- Taco Campechano$3.95
- Taco Carnitas (shredded pork)$3.75
- Taco Cecina (hind leg)$3.75
- Taco Chicharron Rojo (pork skin)$3.75
- Taco Chicharron Verde (pork skin)$3.75
- Taco Chorizo (ground pork)$3.75
- Taco Cochinita Pibil$3.75
- Taco Lengua (beef tongue)$3.95
- Taco Pastor (marinated pork)$3.75
- Taco Pescado (fish)$3.95
- Taco Pollo (Chicken)$3.75
- Taco Tripa$3.75
- Taco Veggie$2.85
- Taco Mushroom$2.75
A La Carte
A La Carta
- A LA CARTE TACOS$2.35
(soft or crispy) Shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce and cheese. MAKE IT SUPREME for only .75 more
- A LA CARTE ENCHILADA$2.95
Beef, chicken, beans or cheese.
- A LA CARTE BURRITOS$4.95
Beef, chicken or beans.
- TOSTADA$5.40
Beef, chicken or beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and queso fresco.
- A LA CARTE CHILE RELLENO
- CHICKEN TAMALES$3.50
- SINGLE QUESA-BIRRIA$4.55
- TAQUITOS A LA CARTA$3.85
- CHIMICHANGA A LA CARTA$4.50
- Tamal de RAJA$3.50
- Tamal de PUERCO$3.50
Burritos
- Steak BURRITO PLATE$12.50
Topped with shredded cheese and your favorite Sauce. Served with Mexi-salad, rice or beans.
- VEGETARIAN BURRITO$10.50
Topped with burrito sauce and shredded cheese. Stuffed with grilled veggies. Served with rice and black beans.
- BURRITO SUPREME
One ground beef or shredded chicken burrito topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice or beans.
- BURRITO BOWL
Grilled chicken, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese. Add guacamole for $1.50
- BURRITO CALIFORNIA
Grilled chicken, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo. Add guacamole for $1.50
- BURRITO FAJITA
Grilled chicken, cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas
- ENCHILADAS SUPREMAS$9.95
One chicken, one beef and one cheese enchilada, all covered with red sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- ENMOLADAS DE LA CASA$15.50
Two steak and two chicken, covered with spicy mole sauce, pico de gallo and white mexican cheese.
- ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS$14.00
Four chicken enchiladas. Topped with sauce, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, avocado, and tomatoes.
- ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS$12.00
Two cheese enchiladas topped with carnitas, and cooked veggies, tomatoes and onions. Served with guacamole salad.
- ENCHILADA PLATE$10.95
Two chicken enchiladas served with rice and beans. Topped with your favorite sauce.
Fajitas
Salads
- TACO SALAD
Large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with cheese dip, beans, grilled chicken fajitas, (fajitas are cooked with onions, bell pepper and tomatoes), lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream.
- TACO LOCO
Large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with cheese dip, beans, shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes sour cream and cheese.
- DE LA CASA SALAD
Your choice of meat on a bed of spring mix, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and mushrooms.
Seafood
- SM SHRIMP COCKTAIL$14.00
A south of the border specialty! Served with pico de gallo & avocado in our homemade cocktail juice.
- LG SHRIMP COCKTAIL$18.00
- SM CEVICHE
Cold seafood served on a plate, mixed with pico de gallo, topped with sliced avocado. Served with crackers.
- LG CEVICHE
- SHRIMP BURRITO$15.00
Cooked with onion, tomato & bell pepper, served with rice & beans.
- SHRIMP DIABLA$16.50
Shrimp simmered in spicy red diabla sauce. Served with rice, salad, fries and tortilla.
- GARLIC SHRIMP$16.00
Shrimp sautéed in butter with onion and garlic. Served with rice, salad, fries and tortillas.
- FRIED MOJARRA$16.00
Deep fried whole tilapia topped with delicious garlic sauce. Served with rice, salad, fries and tortillas.
Sides
- Side- Cheese Dip 2oz$1.50
- Side- Guacamole 2oz$1.50
- 8oz Grilled Chicken$5.00
- 8oz Grilled Veggie$3.50
- 8oz Ground Beef$4.50
- 8oz Shredded Chicken$4.50
- 8oz Taco Steak$6.00
- Avocado$2.50
- Beans$2.25
- Cactus (1)$0.99
- Cambray(4)$2.00
- Cheese dip 3oz.$2.95
- Chicken Breast$5.50
- Chiles toreados (3)$2.50
- Chips$1.55
- Consome 4oz$1.50
- Chips & Salsa$3.50
- Cilantro 2oz$0.25
- Corn Tortilla$1.25
- Milagro$1.50
- Flour Tortilla$1.25
- French fries$2.50
- Fresh Jalapeno 4oz$0.99
- Grilled Onion 4oz$0.75
- Guac Salad$3.90
- Guacamole 3oz.$3.75
- Lettuce 8oz$2.00
- Mexi Salad$3.50
- Mozz Cheese$0.50+
- Pico de gallo 4oz$1.50
- Pico de Gallo 8oz$2.50
- Queso Fresco$0.75+
- Queso Panela (2)$1.25
- Raw Onion 2oz$0.45
- Rice$2.25
- Rice & Beans$3.75
- Salsa 8oz$2.50
- Salsa Diabla$1.00+
- Salsa Guacamole$2.00Out of stock
- Sour Cream$0.37+
- Steak Fillet$8.50
- Toasted Bread$1.75
- Tomato 4oz$0.75
- Tostadas$1.25
- Veggie 8oz$2.00
- LB STEAK$25.00
- LB GRILLED CHICKEN$18.00
- LB BARBACOA BEEF$18.00
- LB SHREDDED CHICKEN$15.00
- LB GROUND BEEF$15.00
- LB PASTOR$20.00
- LB LENGUA$25.00
- Steam Vegetables$5.50
Soups
- Seafood Soup$18.00
Fish, shrimp, scallops, octopus, mussels and crab.
- SM Chicken Soup$5.75
A rich combination of shredded chicken and rice in a flavorful chicken broth.
- LG Chicken Soup$7.25
- SM Tlalpeno$7.50
A rich combination of shredded chicken, rice, avocado, cheese, onions, pico de gallo and chipotle pepper in a flavorful chicken broth.
- LG Tlalpeno$9.95
- Menudo$13.50Out of stock
Traditional Mexican spicy soup from beef tripe. Served with onions and tortillas.
- LG Pozole Rojo Con Botana$17.00
- LG Pozole Blanco Con Botana$17.00
- LG Pozole Verde Con Botana$17.00
- LG Pozole Pollo$14.00Out of stock
- Caldo de Res$12.00Out of stock
Specialties
- CHILES RELLENOS PLATE$13.50
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- CARNITAS PLATE$14.50
Our delicious shredded pork served with cooked onions, jalapeno, rice & beans.
- MILANESA CON PAPAS$14.50
Breaded steak or chicken served with rice, beans & fries.
- FLAUTAS$11.50
Two long rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken, fried until crispy on a bed of lettuce. Topped with guacamole salsa, sour cream and cheese.
- MOLCAJETE$26.95
Steak, chicken, mexican sausage, shrimp, cheese, cactus, jalaepno pepper, banana pepper, green onions, spicy diabla sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- CARNE ASADA$18.00
Marinated sirloin flap steak, mexican sausage, chile toreado, spring onions, avocado. Served with rice and beans.
- POLLO RANCHERO DINNER$12.00
Chicken breast covered with melted cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans. Add onions, tomatoes & mushrooms (extra $1.00)
- CHIMICHANGA SONORA$12.00
One shredded chicken and one ground beef chimichanga fried until golden brown. Topped with our delicious cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole.
- COSTILLAS DE RES$18.50
- COSTILLAS SALSA VERDE$16.00Out of stock
Street Food
- TAQUITOS$12.00
Four rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken, fried until brown, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. Served with rice.
- STREET BURRITO$9.50
Flour tortilla with meat of your choice, onion and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
- GORDITAS$5.50
A thick "tortilla" filled with the meat of your choice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and mexican panela cheese.
- SOPES$5.25
A thick "tortilla", pinched on the sides. Topped with beans, meat of your choice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and mexican panela cheese.
- CHILAQUILES$9.95
(Green or Red Sauce) Topped with cilantro, sour cream, onions and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- QUESA-BIRRIA$13.00
(LIMITED TIME ONLY) Three cheesy birria quesadillas served with consome.
- HUEVOS AL GUSTO$8.00
Tortas
- TORTAS
- TORTAS ESPECIALES$12.00
Stuffed with our house dressing, beans, lettuce, onions, mexican panela cheese, avocado and tomatoes.
- TORTA LOCA$12.00
Pastor, carnitas & ham.
- TORTA CUBANA$12.00
Chorizo, Salchicha (hot dog), eggs & ham.
- TORTA JALISCO$12.00
Milanesa (breaded steak), eggs & ham.
- TORTA HAWAIIANA$12.00
Ham, pineapple and bacon.
- TORTA "LA BARDA"$12.50
Chicharron in green sauce, ham, chorizo, pico de gallo, yellow cheese, mexican panela cheese and beans.