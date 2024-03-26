Mr. Taco - Alpharetta
Mixology Class: Clovers & Cocktails Ticket
EARLY BIRD TICKET PRICING
- Early Bird 2 for $60$60.00
Enjoy this Special Early Bird Discount of 2 Tickets for $60! Bring a friend to the Clovers & Cocktails Mixology Class so you can both join in on the fun. . .and SAVE MONEY! This offer is limited and will SELL OUT! Take advantage of this discount through 3/15 or until tickets run out! Regular Priced tickets will be $50 once tickets run out. See you there at the Mixology Class on 3/26 at 6PM! Check out our Instagram @mrtacoatl_ for more details!!
- Early Bird Individual $35$35.00
Enjoy this Special Early Bird Discount of Individual Tickets for $35! Join us at the Clovers & Cocktails Mixology Class so you can join in on the fun. . .and SAVE MONEY! This offer is limited and will SELL OUT! Take advantage of this discount through 3/15 or until tickets run out! Regular Priced tickets will be $50 once tickets run out. See you at the Mixology Class on 3/26 at 6PM! Check out our Instagram @mrtacoatl_ for more details!!
Appetizers
- CHIPS & SALSA$3.50
- Chips$1.55
- GUACAMOLE DIP$7.00
- Guacamole 3oz.$3.75
- CHEESE DIP$5.75
- Cheese dip 3oz.$2.95
- QUESO FRIES$8.00
Crispy fries topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.
- NACHOS SUPREME
Chips topped with meat of your choice, cheese dip and beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, cheese & tomatoes.
- CHICKEN WINGS (10)$12.00
- CHICKEN WINGS (20)$21.00
- QUESO FUNDIDO$9.00
- CHEESE NACHOS$6.00
- STREET CORN$5.00
Lunch Menu
Lunch Specials
- SPECIAL #1$9.95
One beef chile relleno, one beef taco, refried beans, tomatoes & guacamole salad.
- SPECIAL #2$8.50
One beef burrito with rice & beans.
- SPECIAL #3$9.25
One beef burrito, one beef taco rice.
- SPECIAL #4$9.75
One beef burrito, one beef enchilada & rice.
- SPECIAL #5$8.50
Two beef tacos, rice & beans.
- SPECIAL #6$9.95
Beef burrito, beef enchilada & beef taco.
- SPECIAL #7$8.95
Two beef enchiladas served with rice & beans.
- SPECIAL #8$9.95
One beef burrito, one beef enchilada and one chicken tamale.
- SPECIAL #9$10.95
One beef burrito, one beef enchilada and one chicken tamale.
- SPECIAL #10$10.95
One beef burrito, one beef crispy taco, served with rice & beans.
- LUNCH FAJITAS
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas.
- LUNCH POLLO RANCHERO$9.50
Chicken breast covered with melted cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
- SPEEDY GONZALES$8.50
Dessert Menu
Drinks
Bottled Drinks
- JARRITO LIME$3.00
- JARRITO MANDARIN$3.00Out of stock
- JARRITO PINEAPPLE$3.00
- JARRITO WATERMELON$3.00
- JARRITO TAMARINDO$3.00Out of stock
- MINERAGUA$3.00
- JUMEX$2.75
- SANGRIA$3.00Out of stock
- MONSTER$3.50
- WATER BOTTLE$1.50
- FIJI WATER$2.75Out of stock
- PERRIER$3.00
- COKE 1/2$3.75
- MEXICAN COKE$3.00
- COKE CAN$1.75
- COKE ZERO CAN$1.75
- Sprite Bottle$3.00Out of stock
- Fanta Bottle$3.00Out of stock
- JARRITO TORONJA$3.00
- JARRITO GUAVAOut of stock
- SIDRAL \ MUNDEL$3.00Out of stock
- COFFEE$2.75
Juice
- LG Juice Refill$4.00
- SM Mango Juice$3.25Out of stock
- LG Mango Juice$4.50Out of stock
- SM Guava Juice$3.25Out of stock
- LG Guava Juice$4.50Out of stock
- SM Horchata Juice$3.25
- LG Horchata Juice$4.50
- SM Tamarind Juice$3.25
- LG Tamarind Juice$4.50
- SM Tropical Juice$3.25Out of stock
- LG Tropical Juice$4.50Out of stock
- SM Hibiscus Tea$3.25Out of stock
- LG Hibiscus Tea$4.50Out of stock
- SM Pina$3.25Out of stock
- LG Pina$4.50
- Pina-Jamaica sml$3.25Out of stock
- Pina-Jamaica$4.50Out of stock
Street Tacos
- Mex Taco Bean$2.75
- Mex Taco Ground Beef$2.75
- Mex Taco Shredded Chicken$2.85
- Taco Adobado$3.75
- Taco Asada (steak)$3.95
- Taco Barbacoa chivo (goat)$3.75
- Taco Barbacoa Res (beef)$3.75
- Taco Cabeza (beef head)$3.75
- Taco Camaron (shrimp)$3.95
- Taco Campechano$3.95
- Taco Carnitas (shredded pork)$3.75
- Taco Cecina (hind leg)$3.75
- Taco Chicharron Rojo (pork skin)$3.75
- Taco Chicharron Verde (pork skin)$3.75
- Taco Chorizo (ground pork)$3.75
- Taco Cochinita Pibil$3.75
- Taco Lengua (beef tongue)$3.95
- Taco Pastor (marinated pork)$3.75
- Taco Pescado (fish)$3.95
- Taco Pollo (Chicken)$3.75
- Taco Tripa$3.75
- Taco Veggie$2.85
- Taco Mushroom$2.75
A La Carte
A La Carta
- A LA CARTE TACOS$2.35
(soft or crispy) Shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce and cheese. MAKE IT SUPREME for only .75 more
- A LA CARTE ENCHILADA$2.95
Beef, chicken, beans or cheese.
- A LA CARTE BURRITOS$4.95
Beef, chicken or beans.
- TOSTADA$5.40
Beef, chicken or beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and queso fresco.
- A LA CARTE CHILE RELLENO
- CHICKEN TAMALES$3.50
- SINGLE QUESA-BIRRIA$4.55
- TAQUITOS A LA CARTA$3.85
- CHIMICHANGA A LA CARTA$4.50
- Tamal de RAJA$3.50
- Tamal de PUERCO$3.50
Burritos
- Steak BURRITO PLATE$12.50
Topped with shredded cheese and your favorite Sauce. Served with Mexi-salad, rice or beans.
- VEGETARIAN BURRITO$10.50
Topped with burrito sauce and shredded cheese. Stuffed with grilled veggies. Served with rice and black beans.
- BURRITO SUPREME
One ground beef or shredded chicken burrito topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice or beans.
- BURRITO BOWL
Grilled chicken, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese. Add guacamole for $1.50
- BURRITO CALIFORNIA
Grilled chicken, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo. Add guacamole for $1.50
- BURRITO FAJITA
Grilled chicken, cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
VEGETARIAN BURRITO
Topped with burrito sauce and shredded cheese. Stuffed with grilled veggies. Served with rice and black beans.
Enchiladas
- ENCHILADAS SUPREMAS$9.95
One chicken, one beef and one cheese enchilada, all covered with red sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- ENMOLADAS DE LA CASA$15.50
Two steak and two chicken, covered with spicy mole sauce, pico de gallo and white mexican cheese.
- ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS$14.00
Four chicken enchiladas. Topped with sauce, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, avocado, and tomatoes.
- ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS$12.00
Two cheese enchiladas topped with carnitas, and cooked veggies, tomatoes and onions. Served with guacamole salad.
- ENCHILADA PLATE$10.95
Two chicken enchiladas served with rice and beans. Topped with your favorite sauce.
Fajitas
Salads
- TACO SALAD
Large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with cheese dip, beans, grilled chicken fajitas, (fajitas are cooked with onions, bell pepper and tomatoes), lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream.
- TACO LOCO
Large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with cheese dip, beans, shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes sour cream and cheese.
- DE LA CASA SALAD
Your choice of meat on a bed of spring mix, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and mushrooms.
Seafood
- SM SHRIMP COCKTAIL$14.00
A south of the border specialty! Served with pico de gallo & avocado in our homemade cocktail juice.
- LG SHRIMP COCKTAIL$18.00
- SM CEVICHE
Cold seafood served on a plate, mixed with pico de gallo, topped with sliced avocado. Served with crackers.
- LG CEVICHE
- SHRIMP BURRITO$15.00
Cooked with onion, tomato & bell pepper, served with rice & beans.
- SHRIMP DIABLA$16.50
Shrimp simmered in spicy red diabla sauce. Served with rice, salad, fries and tortilla.
- GARLIC SHRIMP$16.00
Shrimp sautéed in butter with onion and garlic. Served with rice, salad, fries and tortillas.
- FRIED MOJARRA$16.00
Deep fried whole tilapia topped with delicious garlic sauce. Served with rice, salad, fries and tortillas.
Sides
- Side- Cheese Dip 2oz$1.50
- Side- Guacamole 2oz$1.50
- 8oz Grilled Chicken$5.00
- 8oz Grilled Veggie$3.50
- 8oz Ground Beef$4.50
- 8oz Shredded Chicken$4.50
- 8oz Taco Steak$6.00
- Avocado$2.50
- Beans$2.25
- Cactus (1)$0.99
- Cambray(4)$2.00
- Cheese dip 3oz.$2.95
- Chicken Breast$5.50
- Chiles toreados (3)$2.50
- Chips$1.55
- Consome 4oz$1.50
- Chips & Salsa$3.50
- Cilantro 2oz$0.25
- Corn Tortilla$1.25
- Milagro$1.50
- Flour Tortilla$1.25
- French fries$2.50
- Fresh Jalapeno 4oz$0.99
- Grilled Onion 4oz$0.75
- Guac Salad$3.90
- Guacamole 3oz.$3.75
- Lettuce 8oz$2.00
- Mexi Salad$3.50
- Mozz Cheese$0.50+
- Pico de gallo 4oz$1.50
- Pico de Gallo 8oz$2.50
- Queso Fresco$0.75+
- Queso Panela (2)$1.25
- Raw Onion 2oz$0.45
- Rice$2.25
- Rice & Beans$3.75
- Salsa 8oz$2.50
- Salsa Diabla$1.00+
- Salsa Guacamole$2.00Out of stock
- Sour Cream$0.37+
- Steak Fillet$8.50
- Toasted Bread$1.75
- Tomato 4oz$0.75
- Tostadas$1.25
- Veggie 8oz$2.00
- LB STEAK$25.00
- LB GRILLED CHICKEN$18.00
- LB BARBACOA BEEF$18.00
- LB SHREDDED CHICKEN$15.00
- LB GROUND BEEF$15.00
- LB PASTOR$20.00
- LB LENGUA$25.00
- Steam Vegetables$5.50
Soups
- Seafood Soup$18.00
Fish, shrimp, scallops, octopus, mussels and crab.
- SM Chicken Soup$5.75
A rich combination of shredded chicken and rice in a flavorful chicken broth.
- LG Chicken Soup$7.25
- SM Tlalpeno$7.50
A rich combination of shredded chicken, rice, avocado, cheese, onions, pico de gallo and chipotle pepper in a flavorful chicken broth.
- LG Tlalpeno$9.95
- Menudo$13.50Out of stock
Traditional Mexican spicy soup from beef tripe. Served with onions and tortillas.
- LG Pozole Rojo Con Botana$17.00
- LG Pozole Blanco Con Botana$17.00
- LG Pozole Verde Con Botana$17.00
- LG Pozole Pollo$14.00Out of stock
- Caldo de Res$12.00Out of stock
Specialties
- CHILES RELLENOS PLATE$13.50
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- CARNITAS PLATE$14.50
Our delicious shredded pork served with cooked onions, jalapeno, rice & beans.
- MILANESA CON PAPAS$14.50
Breaded steak or chicken served with rice, beans & fries.
- FLAUTAS$11.50
Two long rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken, fried until crispy on a bed of lettuce. Topped with guacamole salsa, sour cream and cheese.
- MOLCAJETE$26.95
Steak, chicken, mexican sausage, shrimp, cheese, cactus, jalaepno pepper, banana pepper, green onions, spicy diabla sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- CARNE ASADA$18.00
Marinated sirloin flap steak, mexican sausage, chile toreado, spring onions, avocado. Served with rice and beans.
- POLLO RANCHERO DINNER$12.00
Chicken breast covered with melted cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans. Add onions, tomatoes & mushrooms (extra $1.00)
- CHIMICHANGA SONORA$12.00
One shredded chicken and one ground beef chimichanga fried until golden brown. Topped with our delicious cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole.
- COSTILLAS DE RES$18.50
- COSTILLAS SALSA VERDE$16.00Out of stock
Street Food
- TAQUITOS$12.00
Four rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken, fried until brown, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. Served with rice.
- STREET BURRITO$9.50
Flour tortilla with meat of your choice, onion and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
- GORDITAS$5.50
A thick "tortilla" filled with the meat of your choice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and mexican panela cheese.
- SOPES$5.25
A thick "tortilla", pinched on the sides. Topped with beans, meat of your choice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and mexican panela cheese.
- CHILAQUILES$9.95
(Green or Red Sauce) Topped with cilantro, sour cream, onions and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- QUESA-BIRRIA$13.00
(LIMITED TIME ONLY) Three cheesy birria quesadillas served with consome.
- HUEVOS AL GUSTO$8.00
Tortas
- TORTAS
- TORTAS ESPECIALES$12.00
Stuffed with our house dressing, beans, lettuce, onions, mexican panela cheese, avocado and tomatoes.
- TORTA LOCA$12.00
Pastor, carnitas & ham.
- TORTA CUBANA$12.00
Chorizo, Salchicha (hot dog), eggs & ham.
- TORTA JALISCO$12.00
Milanesa (breaded steak), eggs & ham.
- TORTA HAWAIIANA$12.00
Ham, pineapple and bacon.
- TORTA "LA BARDA"$12.50
Chicharron in green sauce, ham, chorizo, pico de gallo, yellow cheese, mexican panela cheese and beans.